'American Crime' serves up timely take on labor and immigration in Season 3

(CNN) — Benito Martinez only had a bit part on the last season of “American Crime,” but in Season 3, the actor steps into what will be one of his meatiest roles yet on the ABC anthology series.

The actor will play a father who travels to the United States illegally from Mexico to go searching for his missing son — a journey that will give his character a front-row seat to some complex issues taking place in the country’s agricultural communities.

Martinez takes center stage in the season’s new poster, which you’re seeing first on CNN.

But as always on “American Crime,” Season 3 won’t just tackle one issue or one point of view.

Regina King, who last season played the wealthy mother of a high school basketball player entangled in a sexual assault case, will this season play a social worker who aims to help young clients.

Connor Jessup will play a young addict who is recruited into farm work and becomes a witness to numerous injustices.

Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton and Lili Taylor also return in a season that will highlight workers’ rights, reproductive rights, human trafficking and immigration.

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sandra Oh also joins the cast of the Emmy-nominted series.

For a new look at some of them in action, watch a new promo for the upcoming season below.

“American Crime” season 3 premieres Sunday, March 12 at 10 p.m.