NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Abigail Gullo of 'Compere Lapin' stopped by our News with a Twist bar to make us cocktails for our 6th anniversary. Thanks, Abigail for bringing your wonderful self and delicious cocktails to us for our Twist celebration.

Guess what? Abigail even took first place in the Heaven Hill Distillery annual best bartender of the year competion in Puerto Rico.