× Woman shot at busy Metairie intersection in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – A woman was shot tonight in an apparent road rage incident at a busy Metairie intersection.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 9:10 p.m. to a woman shot at the corner of Bonnabel and Veterans boulevards.

The 23-year-old woman told deputies she and her boyfriend were riding in their Toyota Corolla near the Bonnabel and I-10 exit, when the driver of a black Jeep Liberty started following them and yelling at them.

She said they were still on Bonnabel approaching Veterans when the driver of a Jeep, a black male, fired one round at their vehicle as he turned east onto Veterans.

The woman was shot under her arm and taken to University Medical Center for what police believe is a non life-threatening injury. She’s in stable condition.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.