Watch ‘The Bachelor’, Nick Viall & date Rachel in New Orleans second line parade

Posted 9:36 AM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, January 31, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- News with a Twist’s Kenny Lopez went behind the scenes of the ABC hit show, “The Bachelor”, while they filmed an episode in The Big Easy.

The Bachelor, Nick Viall chose to take Rachel on his one on one date.

On their date they ended up dancing in a traditional New Orleans-style second line parade complete with a brass band.

bachelornola8

bachelornola9

To watch more behind the scenes footage of their date, watch below:

“The Bachelor” airs every Monday night on WGNO-TV.

 

