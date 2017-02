× NOPD: Two shot, one dead in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two people were shot tonight near Edna Karr High School.

One of the victims died from their injuries.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Huntlee Drive in Algiers.

NOPD has not released any additional information. Check back for updates.