Too soon? Spray paint spotted on Orleans to claim Endymion spot

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Endymion won't through Mid-City for another 25 days, but that hasn't stopped eager parade-goers from claiming their coveted spots on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground.

The Krewe of Endymion estimates that more than a million people convene along the route to watch the mega-parade each year.

It starts at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at the intersection of Orleans and City Park avenues.

The parade, which includes the world's longest Mardi Gras float, travels down Orleans Avenue to North Carrollton Avenue, where it turns right onto North Carrollton before taking a left on Canal Street.

It continues on Canal Street until it reaches St. Charles Avenue downtown. The parade turns right on St. Charles and proceeds to Howard Avenue at Lee Circle.

Floats then take Howard Avenue to Loyola and make a right on Loyola before taking a left on Dave Dixon Drive.

Next, they take a left on Liberty Street, followed by a right on Julia Street, a right on Le Rouge Lane, another right on Dave Dixon Drive - all before their final turn onto LaSalle Street and into Champions Square at the Superdome.

It's against city ordinance to rope off sections of public ground for Mardi Gras parades, but the local law doesn't say anything about spray paint.

