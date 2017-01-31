Tiny dancers teach master class on second lining dancing

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here in New Orleans, you’re never too young to have a good time and a darling pair of kiddos is out to prove it.
Instagram user Itchy_World documents many of the second line celebrations around town, showing a true slice of our local flavor.
A recent post features two young tots with some serious dance moves. We don’t know their names, but we do know they can break it down!
Sadly, Itchy_World says this is the end of his #Itchy2ndLineVideos, because he has a scheduled knee surgery. Here at WGNO, sure hope he brings them back!
Want to see more? Check out some additional videos below.
Our Anne Cutler can’t shake it quite like these tots, but she’s not afraid to get down. Follow her on Instagram @AnneCutler.