Tiny dancers teach master class on second lining dancing

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here in New Orleans, you’re never too young to have a good time and a darling pair of kiddos is out to prove it.

Instagram user Itchy_World documents many of the second line celebrations around town, showing a true slice of our local flavor.

A recent post features two young tots with some serious dance moves. We don’t know their names, but we do know they can break it down!

Sadly, Itchy_World says this is the end of his #Itchy2ndLineVideos, because he has a scheduled knee surgery. Here at WGNO, sure hope he brings them back!

