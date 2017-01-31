× The Travelling Bar rolls into New Orleans to serve up rare cocktails

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Loews Hotels ’ exclusive new traveling “pop-up” experience, The Traveller Bar, will debut at its new month-long home at Loews New Orleans Hotel. As the first ever “pop-up” traveling bar of its kind, The Traveller is making the rounds to the 25 individual Loews Hotels’ destinations across the country, re-imagining the guest beverage experience. The cross-country tour pays homage to historic pioneers of America’s cocktail culture by crafting 150-year-old drink recipes.

“We wanted to create a truly authentic and culturally relevant, yet light hearted, intimate and engaging beverage concept for cocktail enthusiasts, and were able to draw inspiration from the classic cocktail era to engage our guests and that could also be shared across our hotel portfolio,” said Mark Weiss, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage at Loews Hotels. “Our ultimate goal is to shake up the modern day drinking culture and honor the industry’s talented and artisanal beverage artists, building on Loews’ commitment to offering a distinctly creative beverage & food culture.”

Constructed from an old elevator car, the travelling bar’s metal-framed structure is re-assembled onsite at each Loews property. The contemporary concept features a zinc-topped bar, four leather bar stools, an antique cash register and a back metal mesh wall lined with shelves of bottles and an impressive library of nearly 50 rare and vintage cocktail books, including a first- edition of the oldest cocktail recipe book ever written, the Bar-Tender’s Guide by Jeremiah (Jerry) P. Thomas, which sells for around $8,000 in today’s market. The full library can be accessed digitally on the iPads available on the bar counter.

Toasting the contemporary “Golden Age of Cocktails,” The Traveller Bar offers a menu of eight classic cocktails traditionally handcrafted by expert mixologists using premier products. It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9pm, and Fridays 7-10pm through Feb. 27.