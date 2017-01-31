× Tangipoha Parish Jail inmate killed less than one day after being booked

AMITE, La. (WGNO) – Police in Tangipahoa Parish are investigating the death of an inmate who had been booked into the parish jail less than a day earlier.

WBRZ in Baton Rouge reports that the unnamed inmate was killed in a disturbance late Monday night.

Responding staff members found the inmate injured and in need of medical attention, but emergency crews were unable to revive him.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department is at the jail and investigating the incident, according to WBRZ.