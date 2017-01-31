× Sentencing delayed for convicted Will Smith killer Cardell Hayes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Cardell Hayes will have to wait a little longer to find out how long he will spend in prison for the shooting death of former Saint Will Smith and shooting and injuring Smith’s wife, Racquel.

Sentencing for Hayes has been pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 27, District Judge Camille Buras’ office confirmed today.

A jury convicted Hayes of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter Dec. 11 after six days of emotional testimony from more than 20 witnesses.

Hayes was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, but a jury handed down a lesser conviction.

The shooting happened in early April 2016 when Smith, his wife and a few of their friends were leaving a restaurant in the Garden District. Video shows Smith’s Mercedes bumping the back of Hayes’ Hummer on Magazine Street, prompting Hayes to follow Smith’s vehicle and smash into its rear.

An altercation ensued, and Hayes ultimately shot Smith seven times in the back and once in the side. Hayes shot Racquel twice in the leg.