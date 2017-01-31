× #ResistTrumpTuesday protest returns to Sen. Cassidy’s office over immigration ban

METAIRIE (WGNO) – A group of protesters gathered outside of Senator Bill Cassidy’s office on Causeway Boulevard this afternoon to voice their displeasure over President Trump’s executive order barring citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Members of activist groups Metairie Indivisible, Indivisible New Orleans, the Lower Ninth Ward Coalition, and several others gathered outside Cassidy’s office to voice their opposition.

Organizers said they want to ask Senator Cassidy to stand with immigrants, Muslims and refugees of all nationalities.

“We’re sending a clear message to the White House that the people of Louisiana refuse to turn our backs on those in need,” Metairie Indivisible lead organizer Lara Crigger said. “We implore Senator Cassidy to stand with us in support of immigrants, refugees, and Muslims across the state and nation, and denounce in no uncertain terms President Trump’s immoral, anti-american executive order.”

Residents at the protest also shared stories about the effects the travel ban, explaining how it’s already having an effect on their families and friends. They also spoke about its expected impact on Louisiana’s businesses, universities, religious organizations, and communities.

Louisiana has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees of all nationalities, according to Metairie Indivisible. In 2015, 150 people moved to New Orleans as refugees, while another 200 moved to Baton Rouge. They added that refugee programs are a critical life-saving humanitarian effort, despite the language and intent of Trump’s ban.

Dozens of demonstrations have been set up across the country, many using the hashtag #ResistTrumpTuesday. This is the second week in a row that protesters have gathered in front of Cassidy’s office.