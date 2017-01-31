× Protest opposing President’s travel ban at Senator Cassidy’s Metairie office

New Orleans (WGNO) — Another local demonstration opposing President Trump’s executive order, barring citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States. Tuesday’s rally was held outside of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s office on Causeway Boulevard.

A number of groups taking part, including Metairie Indivisible, Indivisible New Orleans, the Lower Ninth Ward Coalition, and several others. They told WGNO they’re gathering together to voice their opposition to President Trump’s recent “Anti-American Muslim ban” and they want to ask Senator Cassidy to stand with immigrants, Muslims and refugees of all nationalities.

Residents at the protest also shared stories about the effects the travel ban, explaining how it’s already having an effect on their families and friends. They also spoke about its expected impact on Louisiana’s businesses, universities, religious organizations, and communities.

Metairie Indivisble reps told WGNO that Louisiana has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees of all nationalities. In 2015, 150 people moved to New Orleans as refugees, while another 200 moved to baton rouge. They added that refugee programs are a critical life-saving humanitarian effort, despite the language and intent of President Trump’s discriminatory ban.

“We’re sending a clear message to the white house that the people of Louisiana refuse to turn our backs on those in need,” said Lara Crigger, Lead Organizer of Metairie Indivisible. “We implore Senator Cassidy to stand with us in support of immigrants, refugees, and Muslims across the state and nation, and denounce in no uncertain terms President Trump’s immoral, anti-american executive order.”

Dozens of demonstrations have been set up across the country, many using the hashtag #ResistTrumpTuesday