Pothole of the Day: An obstacle course in Lakeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bellaire Dr. in Lakeview is a driver's nightmare.

"When you go down Bellaire Dr., it's impossible to drive down the correct side of the street," one neighbor tells us. "It is an obstacle course. You drive left. You drive right. Or you drive very, very slowly."

She wants the city to just fix it for good. "The repair jobs are numerous," she says. "I have never really counted them. But, there has to be more than a hundred spots where they have made a temporary fix."

But, she's not getting her hopes up.

"My husband and I have resolved the fact that we will probably be dead before they come and finally fix this street."