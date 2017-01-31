King Cake of the day: Mad Batter Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Mad Batter Bakery opened in 2014, when they rebuilt the building that the bakery is now housed in.

They sell traditional hand-braided King Cakes, and they also have filled cakes.From blueberry to strawberry to raspberry, they have all of the original fillings. Their specialty fillings include Italian creme, raspberry chipotle and brie. Every filling is made in house, and cakes are filled to order. Owner, Annie Gros, tells us that's the secret to keeping the cakes from getting soggy.

They don't use any machinery to make their kings cakes, everything is done by hand, and if you're looking for a special baby, look no further, "We do not put the babies inside the king cakes, we set them in the center; however what we use is the Italian fava bean, we put that in the center. Now if someone wants a baby we can do that. But we like to put the bean in ours which is the original king cake baby before the plastic babies came along."