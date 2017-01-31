Green eggs and ham. I am. I am. A cruise ship meal. Six courses. No Spam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Let's celebrate. Let's eat.

WGNO News with a Twist is now six years old.

Nobody twists the news like New with a Twist.

It's a celebration of art, fun, food. Especially food.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants to celebrate six years in style.

So he's on board the Carnival Cruise Ship Triumph for a meal fit for a six-year-old king.

The first course is served by the Cat in the Hat. No wonder it's green eggs and ham!

After that, it's a kale Caesar salad, salmon and steak, and for dessert, Nutella tiramisu.

Of course the icing on the cake, is the cake for News with a Twist after six years.