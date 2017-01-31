× Drew Brees weighs in on his future in politics, Sean Payton trade rumors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A TMZ Sports reporter caught up to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Los Angeles airport, and Brees had some interesting things to say about his future and the prospect of the Saints trading Sean Payton.

The short video begins with Brees commenting on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“He deserves to be there” Brees said. “He deserves to be the MVP.”

When asked if he sees a future in politics in store for himself after his playing days are over, Brees didn’t say no.

“It won’t be the first thing I do, but I’m not going to rule it out,” Brees said.

And as for Payton’s future with the Saints? Brees does not see a trade in the future.

“No. Not going to happen,” he said. “What, do you want him here in LA? Can’t have him.”

Click here to see the entire video on TMZ Sports.