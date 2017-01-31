Dr. Rachel: An important health number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Dr. Rachel tells us how to stay healthy when it comes to blood sugar.

The American Diabetes Association says more than half a million people in Louisiana have diabetes, which is nearly 14 percent of the adult population. Another million have what's called pre-diabetes. Dr. Rachel tells us that numbers are important when it comes to your health.

Dr. Rachel tells us that numbers are important when it comes to your health. A few numbers to know are your blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. One that you might forget about is your hemoglobin A1C.

Dr. Rachel says, "Your hemoglobin A1C tells you what your blood sugars have been over the past 2 or 3 months. Your blood sugar levels fluctuate during the day. When you do a blood sugar measurement, it is just a snapshot of that exact moment."

Dr. Rachel points out that it's important to know what your blood sugars are doing over an extended period of time and that is what your hemoglobin A1C can tell your doctor.

A normal hemoglobin A1C is between 4 and 5.6%.

If your level is between 5.7 and 6.4%, you could have pre-diabetes.

If your level is greater than 6.5%, then you probably have diabetes.

"Add hemoglobin A1C to your to need-to-know numbers. Even the sweetest of us do not want our blood sugar levels to be too sweet."

If you have any medical questions, ask me on my Facebook page, Dr. Rachel: The Teaching Doctor, or send me a tweet @DrRachelTwist.