Cookin’ with Nino: Avocado Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

2 medium avocados peeled & seeded

1 ripe mango peeled & diced

1/3 cup lime juice

2 medium vine ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 tbs. red onion chopped finely

1 tsp. sugar

2 tbs. olive oil

1 tbs. snipped cilantro

1 tbs. snipped fresh basil

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded & finely chopped

1/2 tsp.kosher salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a 1 quart container with lid. Cover and toss gently to make sure all ingredients are fully mixed. Let sit in refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Tropical Island Chicken Thighs

Ingredients:



4 chicken thighs

1 medium pineapple

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cracked black pepper

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. chili powder

1/8 tsp. cayenne

Instructions:

Peel and slice pineapple to 1/2 inch slices, set aside combine salt, pepper, cumin, granulated garlic, chili powder and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle evenly on each side of the thighs. Grill thighs on medium heat approximately 15-20 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Place thighs in a covered container to retain heat. Place pineapple slices on grill and cook for approximately 10 minutes on each side until tender. Plate thighs on top of pineapple slices and spoon on the Avocado Mango Salsa.