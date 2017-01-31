× Sazerac House set to open during New Orleans’ tricentennial

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The history of the Sazerac cocktail started in a New Orleans apothecary.

“The drink is a legendary cocktail and really is the first cocktail that had a brand name attached to it,” says Sazerac Company president and CEO Mark Brown.

Fast forward several decades, and the Sazerac is a household name that will soon have its own home just a few hundred yards from the original Sazerac Coffee House in the French Quarter.

“The Sazerac Coffee House eventually became the Sazerac Company, so that cocktail gave birth to an entire company,” says Brown.

The Sazerac Company has had its roots in New Orleans since 1850, and with support from the community – including Gov. John Bel Edwards – the company is now looking to expand their brand with the purchase of two historic buildings.

The two buildings will be transformed into a beverage museum and tourist attraction. The $50 million project will create 50-60 jobs, Brown says.

When it’s all said and done the museum will focus on the history of cocktails, including the world famous Sazerac cocktail and Sazerac’s connection to New Orleans.

“We will talk about the French Quarter and then we will talk about our company and how we started 167 years ago,” says Brown.

The building is located on the corner of Canal Street and Magazine Street and after breaking ground Tuesday, renovation is set to begin in the coming months.

The museum will open by late 2018, just in time to coincide with New Orleans tricentennial.

Now that’s something to toast about!