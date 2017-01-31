A taste of home for our overseas troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slidell, La. (WGNO) - Operation We Care is teaming up with Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery to send out 300 king cakes to overseas troops.

For the 14th year in a row, Operation We Care will be sending a little taste of home to our overseas troops. Three hundred specially designed red, white, and blue king cakes for the troops were prepared by Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery in Slidell. The sweet treats were packaged and picked up 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 31st.

OPERATION WE CARE is a non-profit organization formed in July 2003 by Ponchatoula family and friends of overseas servicemen and servicewomen.