Widow of fallen officer Michael Louviere speaks about outpouring of love from community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, La. (WGNO)- The community came together to help the family of fallen Westwego police officer, Michael Louviere. Louviere was shot and killed while trying to help a woman under attack.

A special benefit was held at Westside Bowling lanes to raise money for the wife of Louviere. He leaves behind his wife, Ashley and their two small children.

His wife said, "Michael was such a loving person. All I can do is picture him smiling down on us. We are so grateful for all the love and support in the community. The outpouring of love is amazing. It means the world to us, that the community is pulling together for us."

Officer Louviere was laid to rest on Friday. He was only 25 years old. He's buried at Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna.