Watch the ‘Picasso of Ribs’ battling to be Louisiana’s best on the BBQ grill

HARAHAN, LA (WGNO) - His name is Juan. But professionally, he's the culinary genius behind Bubbalicious Barbecue.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood gives him yet another name.

Wild Bill calls Juan the "Picasso of Ribs". That's because Juan brushes barbecue sauce onto ribs like Picasso paints a painting.

He's one of the 45 contestants at the first River Bend BBQ Festival in Harahan, Louisiana.

More than $8,000 in cash and prizes would be taken home by the best guy or gal on a grill from Louisiana.

It's the first time ever for Louisiana barbecue contest to be sanctioned by the BCA, the Barbecue Council of America.