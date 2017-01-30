× Terrebonne women accused of killing rabbit, posting video of killing on social media

BOURG, La. (WGNO) – A Chauvin woman was arrested last week for reportedly killing a pet rabbit and posting a video of the killing on social media.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Dec. 29 to a complaint about a video posted on social media showing the killing of a pet rabbit.

The video led deputies to 18-year-old Jazmine Babin, who was given a misdemeanor summons for cruelty to animals.

Deputies said the video shows her slamming the rabbit to the pavement. The rabbit was still alive after that, but was shaking violently.

When investigators received more videos of the alleged rabbit-killing, they found that Kagon Duplantis, 19, of Chauvin, had slammed the pet rabbit on a pick-up truck and killing the rabbit.

Duplantis told deputies she was asked to put the injured rabbit out of its misery. She was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

The women were reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages when they decided to injure and eventually kill the pet rabbit.