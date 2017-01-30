× Suspect booked on first-degree murder charges in connection with Metairie triple shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – A 34-year-old man is facing three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 22 triple homicide in Metairie that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and two adults.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Corey Woods, 34, of Metairie has been booked for the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Monica Bates, 24-year-old Deneka Lotts and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace.

The three victims were shot while riding in a car on Laurel Street near Mistletoe. The car crashed into a utility pole. The three were found shot in front of an apartment building.

Woods, according to JPSO, was already in custody in the Jefferson Parish Jail on unrelated charges for parole violation, three counts of distribution of heroin and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.