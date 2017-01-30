State record Blackfin tuna record broken in Venice, LA

(Venice, LA)- Blackfin tuna are traditionally much smaller than Yellowfin, but not on a recent Voo Doo Charters trip, ran by captain Joey Davis.

The previous state Blackfin tuna record was set way back in 2001 at a little over 37 and a half pounds, but last Friday customer David Loewen from Oklahoma hooked up with what ended up being a 41 lb Blackfin tuna that took more than 10 minutes to land.

Davis estimates the fish was caught around half way to the bottom while in 300 feet of water out of Venice’s Pass a Loutre.

The Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association have been contacted to validate the pending new state record.