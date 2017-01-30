Start your day like a Saint with one awesome breakfast sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you are a professional football player, I'm sure that is true. One restaurant in Metairie has been banking on breakfast for the Saints since 1975. Mano's is the place for great breakfast and lunch fare for really great prices. One of the staples of their breakfast menu is a breakfast sandwich that became legendary for its popularity with the Saints players. It's called the "Super Saints Special" and it is an overloaded sandwich that brings all the breakfast staples together. The sandwich is served on toast and includes two eggs, hash browns, two meats (we went with sausage and bacon) and cheese. If you are looking for a sandwich a little lighter in proportion, I would suggest the Saints Special. This is a junior version of the Super Saints Special (two eggs, one meat and cheese).

The Super Saints Special was great. The eggs were scrambled up light and fluffy. The fine folks at Mano's use the single serve hash brown patties (they work best on a sandwich) fried golden brown and then top it with the two breakfast meats (ham, bacon, sausage or hot sausage) under a blanket of melty American cheese. One taste of it and you'll realize just why its such a favorite of the Saints.

We also dug into some lunch at Mano's. They offer up great sandwiches and poboys along with daily specials and plate lunches. We tried their grilled shrimp and fried green tomato poboy. It was great! The shrimp was excellent and plentiful. The fried green tomatoes gave the sandwich both a unique texture and flavor. If you are hungry for a shrimp poboy but would like to avoid fried shrimp, this sandwich just might be the ticket. Pair it with a plate of Mano's fresh fried onion rings and you have quite a feast. Another great thing about Mano's menu is the price point. Dining at Mano's will certainly not kill your budget. Great eats at great prices, no wonder this place caters to saints.