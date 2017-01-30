Search party looking for 21-year-old woman finds man’s body, again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A search party looking for a missing Missouri woman stumbled across the remains of a second unrelated body Saturday, according to authorities.

Friends and relatives were looking for 21-year-old Jessica Runions, who was reported missing in September, when they made the the gruesome find, police said – one week after they uncovered another body.

"Two bodies two weeks?" Jessica's father John Runions said to the Kansas City Star. "It's unbelievable. ... We're not going to stop looking until we find her. And if we find other people along the way, that's good. Families deserve closure."

The first body they found was of 21-year-old Brandon Herring, who had been missing since November. Investigators have ruled Herring's death a homicide.

Police haven't identified the body in the most recent discovery, which was found north of the Kansas City Zoo in a wooded area next to the Blue River. Police have called it a suspicious death, but not a homicide.

As for Runions' case, ABC News reports she was last seen giving 27-year-old Kylr Yust, a friend of her boyfriend, a ride home after a Sept. 8 get-together.

Her burned car was found two days later in a wooded area, and Yust has been charged with burning it. He happens to have been a boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky, who went missing at the age of 17 nine years ago; NBC News reports her body was never found.

He's been questioned, but not charged, in Runions' disappearance as well.