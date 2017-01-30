Pup News: Meet Copper

Copper is a Jack Russell Terrier mix who was rescued with her puppies from a high-kill shelter by ARNO. Her puppies were all adopted, she’s done great in foster care, and now she is ready for her forever home. Copper is only 18 pounds and is so sweet. She loves to be held and loved. She will be a great companion and is a sweet, little lap dog.

The adoption fee is $200, which includes spay, up-to-date on shots, and a chip. Copper currently lives in a foster home.

Click here for more information about Copper.

Click here for more information about ARNO.