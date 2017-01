Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deteriorating street near Caton St. and Buchanan St. is filling up with potholes. And, the potholes are filling up with water.

"Four months ago, it developed a leak," says Connie Kurz. "And, as you can see, you have basically a river flowing now."

The running water isn't helping. While our photographer was recording, an SUV spun out in one of the water-filled potholes.

"I witnessed a bus come through here the other day," Kurz says. "I thought the bus was going to flip over."