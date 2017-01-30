Local groups protest President Trump’s travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - A press conference was held on the steps of City Hall on Perdido Street Monday afternoon, opposing President Trump’s travel ban on certain Middle Eastern countries and his foreign policy.

The New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee organized the event, beginning an Emergency Week of action for Muslims, refugees, and undocumented immigrants.

They presented a set of demands to local government, including New Orleans maintaining sanctuary city status. As well as taking concrete steps to protect all citizens.

"We really want folks to understand that they have the power to organize and to get their local officials to recognize everyone's humanity and that the Muslim Ban is not OK. No form of ban on anyone's religion, no form of Islamaphobia, xenophobia or ignorant rhetoric will be tolerated in this city," said Tabitha Mustafa, organizer of New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee.

The group also voiced opposition to the Dakota pipeline, the Mexico U.S. border wall and Israeli settlements. Roughly 50 people came out to the event. A small group an hour before the press conference actually marched from Elysian Fields and Decatur to City Hall.

NOPSC also plans on going to the Jefferson Parish regularly scheduled Council meeting Wednesday at 10 AM, to deliver demands to that local government. Mustafa says they would like a city in Jefferson Parish to have sanctuary city status and to also implement rules that would make the community more welcoming to immigrants and outsiders.

