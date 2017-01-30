× ‘Jerry Seinfeld of France’ Gad Elmaleh performs at the Joy Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A household name across Europe is coming to the Joy Theater Tuesday.

Gad Elmaleh, a Moroccan-born Frenchman whose recent performances include “Conan” and “The Daily Show,” is on the third leg of his “Oh My Gad” North American tour.

Elmaleh, whose stand-up show is built on jokes that made him famous overseas and observations from a foreigner adapting to the United States, has amassed more than 6.5 million followers on Twitter and 4.8 million followers on Facebook.

So, why would Elmaleh go from sold-out stadiums in France to smaller clubs in the U.S.?

“As a joke and as an exaggerated impression of Americans, I say, ‘I need to challenge myself,'” he says. “But to be honest with you, it’s true.”

The comedian has worked tirelessly to translate his show into English, including the timing, nuance and syntax needed for a solid stand-up performance.

In addition to his New Orleans stop, Elmaleh will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York Feb. 11.

