× Jazz and Heritage Foundation gets $30,000 boost from Delaware North

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The cornerstone of American music – jazz – was born right here in New Orleans.

And today, preserving its culture is an important step for the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, which accepted a $30,000 donation from global hospitality and food service company Delaware North.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to give back to the community and to be part of the community and to celebrate something that we really believe in,” says Nate McMurray with Delaware North.

Delaware North has a role in the New Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal, which is working local music into the design.

Students from the Heritage School will perform in the new terminal, scheduled to open in October.

“When people get off the plane, they want to not only smell and taste our cuisine, but they want to hear our great music. And what better than to partner with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, not only for the music, but for the students that are coming up so we can continue that legacy,” says Edgar Chase with Chase Catering and Concessions.

The Foundation’s Heritage School of Music was founded in 1990 and offers free music education to students in the greater New Orleans area.

It’s a unique opportunity for the next generation of aspiring jazz greats.

“We serve roughly 100 students, we have seven tremendous faculty members, all professional musicians who are really teaching the young students about the traditions of jazz and working with them on their instrumentation, vocals and everything,” says Donald Marshall with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.