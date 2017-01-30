Hey New Orleans, here’s your chance to ride in a driverless shuttle!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority is going back to the future, so to speak, offering folks the opportunity to ride in a self-driving shuttle!

The Alliance for Transportation Innovation Road Trip comes to New Orleans Monday, January 30. It’s happening at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, stretching from Julia Street to Hall D.

New Orleans is the latest stop on a multi-city, cross-country road trip presented by Transdev, with support from EasyMile, the convention center, and RTA.

Transdev will showcase how Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Shuttles can be work in a regional transportation system and offer its 20-year vision of mobility in New Orleans.

The vehicle on display will be an EasyMile EZ10 fully autonomous driverless shuttle. Local leaders and media will get the first opportunity to ride the EZ10. It’ll then be available to the public from 12:00-1:00 pm.