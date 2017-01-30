Help solve the Waffle House holdup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) -- Slidell police are trying to find a man who robbed the Waffle House on Gause Boulevard.

The robbery happened at about 1:30 in the morning on January 23. According to police, the robber entered the store and kept his right hand concealed, indicating he had a weapon. But police did not say if the man claimed to have a handgun or other type of weapon.

They say he took the store's money from its cash register and left the scene in a pickup truck. They say the robber parked the truck at a neighboring business and was able to get away before officers could arrive.

The man is described as white, 30-40 years old, with short hair and an unshaven face.

The pickup is described as an early 1990s single cab with an extended bed. Police say the truck has a dark stripe on the rocker panels and a sticker of some sort on both sides of the bed. They think the sticker could possibly read something like, "Z71", "Sport", or "4x4".

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.