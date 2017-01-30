× 4-year-old killed walking along Airline Drive in Metairie

METAIRIE (WGNO) – A four-year-old boy walking with his mother along Airline Drive died after running into oncoming traffic in what police are describing as a tragic accident.

Twenty-four-year-old Patience Winfrey was walking along Airline Drive near North Lester Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on January 29 when her four-year-old son, Isiah Winfrey, broke free from her grasp, according to Louisiana State Police.

Isiah Winfrey ran into the road, where he was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling south in the right lane.

The driver of the Suburban voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test on the scene, and no alcohol was found in his system, according to the LSP.

No charges are being filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

The LSP urges pedestrians and motorists alike to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings.

Louisiana State Law requires pedestrians to utilize sidewalks where accessible or walk along the left shoulder as far away from the roadway as possible.

Pedestrians should walk against the flow of traffic, wear light colored clothing, and stay out of travel lanes at all times.