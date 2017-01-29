Who were the chili champs at Chili in the Channel?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It was a chance for people to warm up this weekend in the Irish Channel with their 4th annual, "Chili in the Channel" event and cook-off competition. "Chili in the Channel" benefits ReNew Schools.

The winners at this year's event are:

Golden Chili Pot (Overall Champion): Mid City Yacht Club

People's Choice Champion: Netflix and Chili (Charlie Mann, Andrew Bofinger & team)

Professional Chili: SLA Management

Amateur Chili: RCAA "You Know!"

Most Creative Recipe: NeST Cafe

Panache Award: Caribbean Heat (Michael Carbo & team)

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez helped judge the chili contest.