Who were the chili champs at Chili in the Channel?

Posted 3:47 PM, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 29, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It was a chance for people to warm up this weekend in the Irish Channel with their 4th annual, "Chili in the Channel" event and cook-off competition.  "Chili in the Channel" benefits ReNew Schools.

The winners at this year's event are:

Golden Chili Pot (Overall Champion): Mid City Yacht Club

People's Choice Champion:  Netflix and Chili (Charlie Mann, Andrew Bofinger & team)

Professional Chili:  SLA Management

Amateur Chili:  RCAA "You Know!"

Most Creative Recipe: NeST Cafe

Panache Award: Caribbean Heat (Michael Carbo & team)

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez helped judge the chili contest.

chilichamps3

 

 

Related stories