Warmer temperatures next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The weather pattern will remain in a holding pattern for the next several days as high pressure continues to dominate the Southeastern United States.

Skies will remain clear through Thursday as high temperatures will slowly rise back into the 70s and morning temperatures will leave the 30s behind for more seasonable 40s and even 50s by the weeks end. By Friday, a few high clouds will return to the picture but skies will stay dry until Sunday when a 40% chance of rain returns to the forecast with highs remaining in the 70s.