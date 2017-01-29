VIDEO: Unexplained ‘booms’ lighting Uptown skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - They're shaking homes, lighting up the skies and causing more than a few scares, but no one seems to know what is causing the loud "booms" that have been hitting Uptown since December.

The latest "boom" happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday and was caught on a State Street surveillance camera. You can hear the "dry boom" and see it light up the sky in the video above. The State Street resident who shared the video with WGNO said he believes it might have originated near Vincennes Street.

According to several discussions on Nextdoor, a social networking app and website designed for you to connect with your neighbors online, most of the "boom" reports are coming from the Broadmoor and Carrollton areas off of South Claiborne.

These sporadic "booms" have been happening since the first week of December. They can be felt as far as one mile away from the point of origin, observers on Nextdoor who have been following the noises closely said. Their collective best guess is that they are coming from the area around Tulane's campus or around Tulane's football stadium, but since no one knows exactly what the "booms" are, their guess is as good as any.

Nextdoor reports indicate that most - if not all - of the house-shaking, fear-inducing booms and flashes of light have happened at night.

The neighbors have said in most instances, they only hear one loud boom, but a few times neighbors have reported hearing multiple booms about 30 seconds apart.

New Orleans City Councilwoman Susan Guidry told Uptown Messenger that officials with the U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, the airport and the Port of New Orleans claim there are no activities at those respective locations that would cause such booms.

The booms have even sent NOPD officers into neighborhoods looking for shootings, according to Uptown Messenger.

The Sewerage and Water Board told WWL that the booms aren't related to any S&WB projects.

Erin Burns, press secretary for Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office, said City Hall is looking into the "boom" reports.

Have you seen or heard the booms? Do you have video? Send an email to news@wgno.com.