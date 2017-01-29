× Triple shooting at Claiborne and Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a triple shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured last night (Jan. 27).

At approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Claiborne and Orleans avenues. Upon arrival they found three female victims with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a light colored four-door Nissan with Texas license plates. The back seat passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver and the front seat passenger were transported to the hospital.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the victims were shot inside their vehicle near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. They then continued to Claiborne and Orleans after being shot. The two surviving victims are estimated to be 19-20 years old.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s name and the official cause of death.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.