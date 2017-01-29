× Suspects sought after for New Orleans armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NOPD is looking for two masked men who robbed a bar on Telemachus this morning (Jan. 28).

At approximately 12:45 a.m., two unknown black males wearing masks entered the Twelve Mile Limit bar in the 500 block of Telemachus. One of the males was armed with an assault rifle and he told patrons not to move. The other perpetrator went behind the bar and demanded the cash in the register. The employee complied and the two perpetrators fled the scene on foot, grabbing the bar tip jar on their way out.

The masked robbers were described as tall and thin black males. One suspect reportedly had a raspy voice and he was estimated to be middle-aged.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the First District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.