Record breaking attendance at this year’s king cake fest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)-- The 4th annual king cake festival had a record breaking attendance this year, officials estimate nearly 15,000 people attended the all-day celebration of all things king cake. All proceeds from the event benefit babies and children at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Festival activities start in the morning with the King Cake Festival Gladiator Games, sponsored by Smoothie King, and continue through the rest of the day with music, art, food (the city’s best food trucks help out those looking for something less sweet and more savory), games and fun for the whole family. The festival’s biggest attraction is, of course, the king cakes. Bakeries from across the region will be dishing out samples of their best king cakes in hopes of winning votes from the festival's attendees and celebrity judges.

From traditional to experiential, there were 26 vendors in Champions square today to challenge your taste buds. Back by popular demand was the "king cake burger."

"We had a few cocktales, and had some left over king cake, and we just put them together and it worked!" laughed the creator of the king cake burger, P.J Haines. The Food Drunk truck will be

Last year, the festival raised thousands of dollars for Ochsner Pediatrics' NICU programs.

There are five categories of cakes/dishes this year for the Bakers Dozen to judge:

Best Traditional, New Orleans King Cake Best Non-Traditional King Cake Most Unique King Cake Most Likely to Replace A Meal Best Presentation

The winners of this year's people's choice awards are:

1st place: Nonna Randazzo's Bakery

2nd place: Cannata's King Cakes

3rd place: Maurice French Pastries