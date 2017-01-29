Pelicans close-out homestand with loss to the Wizards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- In a game that featured two of next month's NBA All-Stars in John Wall and Anthony Davis, those two certainly put-on a show. Davis scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half, and pulled-down 17 rebounds, while Wall dropped 18 points and had 19 assists. Ultimately though, Wall had a lot more support in the scoring department from his teammates, with 5 Wizards in double figures, helping lead the Wizards to the 107-94 win. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27, while Markieff Morris added 21. For the Pelicans, Jrue Holiday had another solid game with 26 points and 11 assists, but his and Davis's combined 62 points weren't enough for New Orleans in their 13-point loss.

"We know we've got to help those guys on the offensive end," said Pelicans forward Terrence Jones. "When the ball's moving, we definitely play better but shots just weren't falling for guys that usually do. It's one game and we've got to move forward and continue on working hard for the next game."

The Pelicans made a surge in the third quarter, coming-back from a 17-point halftime deficit to take the lead very briefly, but the Wizards re-gained control in the 4th, out-scoring New Orleans in the final quarter 33 to 21.

"We gave up way too many easy baskets-- the back cuts and the game plan discipline things that we didn't quite do." said Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "This team is really good at making you pay. They got-off to a rough start but they probably play as well as anyone in the league the last month and a half."

The win marks the Wizards' 4th-straight victory, as they improve to (27-20). They have now won 8 of their last 9. The Pelicans (19-29) wrap-up their 6-game homestand going 3 and 3 in that stretch.

"We can't do nothing about these games that we lost at home now," Davis said. "We've got to go on this road trip and try to come-out with a positive road trip."

The Pelicans now hit the road for 3-straight away game, including another meeting with the Wizards in DC on Saturday.