× NOPD: Runaway juvenile reported from Desire Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NOPD needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Royale Caldwell (DOB: 12/30/2000) was reportedly last seen at her residence in the 2200 block of Desire Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. on January 29, 2017. After an argument with her mother, Caldwell became irate and left the home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being 5’2” tall, weighs 185 pounds and has long black braids. Caldwell was last seen wearing a black, blue, and pink jacket, stonewashed jeans, and gold boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Royale Caldwell please contact any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.