Double homicide investigation continues for NOPD officers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a double homicide in the Fifth District.

Around 12:30 p.m. today (Jan. 28), Fifth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2200 block of Port Street. Upon arrival they discovered two unresponsive black male victims lying motionless along the side of a residence. The officers observed that the subjects were shot multiple times and summoned EMS. Paramedics arrived and attempted to render aid but were not able to revive the victims. The victims were pronounced deceased and Homicide Detectives were notified.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.