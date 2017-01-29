Benefit in Harvey today to honor fallen Westwego officer Michael Louviere

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – Westside Bowling Lanes at 3715 Westbank Expressway in Harvey will host a benefit today from 11 am to 3 pm to benefit fallen officer Michael Louviere.

$10 drive thru plate lunches will be sold, offering fried fish, jambalaya and side items. Raffle tickets are also available for the $10,000 raffle. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the officer’s wife and children. This event is verified by the Westwego Police Department.

“An unthinkable tragedy recently struck our community when Officer Louviere was shot while stopping to help for an apparent traffic accident,” organizers said. “Louviere was a United States Marine Veteran who continued to dedicate his life to serving others when he joined the Westwego Police Department about one year ago. He was only 25, leaving behind a wife and two small children.”

Friends, family and the Westwego Police Department ask that the community come out to support the Louviere family during their time of need.