Xavier women beat Dillard at the buzzer

New Orleans (WGNO) -- The Xavier women's basketball team won the Crosstown Classic against Dillard in dramatic fashion, 68-66. With 2.4 seconds left on the clock and the Gold Nuggets down one, Mikayla Bates got it to a wide-open Kelsee Singleton who hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Dillard led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Xavier used a strong third quarter to take their first lead of the game heading into the 4th. With Xavier up by 2 with under 20 seconds to play, Dillard's Alyssa Washington hit a huge 3-pointer to put the Lady Bleu Devils up 66-65. Coming-back the other way, Washington grabbed the loose ball but stepped out of bounds with 2.4 seconds remaining. That gave Xavier one last chance with the ball under their basket, and ultimately the win, with Singleton's three.

Ireyon Keith led Xavier with 17 points, while Jalyn Hodge added 13. Adriiana Jackson finished with a game-high 22 points for Dillard. The Gold Nuggets (13-7, 4-1 GCAC) have now won 16 of the last 18 meetings with the Lady Bleu Devils (12-6, 4-2 GCAC).