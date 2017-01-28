× Two men rob Mid-City bar at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two men robbed a popular Mid-City bar just after midnight Saturday.

According to NOPD’s daily major offense log, the two unknown suspects walked into Twelve Mile Limit in the 500 block of Telemachus Street just after midnight.

One of the suspects pulled out an assault-style rifle, while the other took money from the bar.

Both suspects fled south on Baudin Street toward Jefferson Davis Highway.

NOPD did not release any additional information.