Dillard men roll-past Xavier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- The second game of the Crosstown Classic double-header wasn't nearly as close as the ladies' game, with Dillard running-away with the 104-71 win over Xavier.

The Gold Rush led for the first few minutes, but the Bleu Devils used a 27-7 run mid-way through the first half to stretch a 20-point lead into the locker room. The second half was more of the same for Dillard, who pushed the pace and controlled the boards-- out-rebounding Xavier 49-29. Jalen McGaughy led Dillard with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks. He was one of 5 Bleu Devils to score in double figures. Mike Williams has a game-high 23 points for Xavier (7-13, 3-2 GCAC).

With the win, Dillard (15-5, 6-0 GCAC) remains atop the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference standings.