What’s it like to drive a Monster Jam Truck? Wild Bill’s behind the wheel at the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Tom Meentz is the man in the driver's seat.

He's been behind the wheel of a Monster Jam truck for more than 24 years.

He's the LeBron James, the Michael Jackson, the Tom Cruise of Monster Jam trucks.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gets a lesson from Tom in how to take one of these trucks on the road. Or at least in the Superdome.

