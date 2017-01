Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- New Orleans native Tyrone Chambers grew up singing in church, but came to love classical music along the way. He stopped by the Twist stage to talk to us, and to promote this weekend's performance of American Portraits.

American Portraits, Musical Glimpses of America Through the Southern States is Friday January 27th at 7pm at the Marigny Opera House 725 St Ferdinand St.